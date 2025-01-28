Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / We are not anticipating higher slippages, says Federal Bank ED Harsh Dugar

We are not anticipating higher slippages, says Federal Bank ED Harsh Dugar

Additional provisions for existing NPAs in unsecured book, says Federal Bank ED

Federal bank, indian bank, federal
Premium

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala-based Federal Bank’s additional provisioning of Rs 292 crore in the quarter ending December (Q3FY25) towards its unsecured portfolio weighed on the bank’s profitability in the quarter, which fell 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 10 per cent sequentially to Rs 955 crore. Although the bank is not anticipating any additional slippages from its unsecured portfolio, the extra provisioning is for its existing gross non-performing assets (NPAs) from the portfolio.
 
“We have been more conservative and provided more and advanced buffers for these existing GNPAs,” Harsh Dugar, executive director, Federal Bank, told Business Standard.
 
“We are not anticipating
Topics : Federal Bank Non-performing assets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon