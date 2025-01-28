We are not anticipating higher slippages, says Federal Bank ED Harsh Dugar

Kerala-based Federal Bank ’s additional provisioning of Rs 292 crore in the quarter ending December (Q3FY25) towards its unsecured portfolio weighed on the bank’s profitability in the quarter, which fell 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 10 per cent sequentially to Rs 955 crore. Although the bank is not anticipating any additional slippages from its unsecured portfolio, the extra provisioning is for its existing gross non-performing assets (NPAs) from the portfolio.

“We have been more conservative and provided more and advanced buffers for these existing GNPAs,” Harsh Dugar, executive director, Federal Bank, told Business Standard.

“We are not anticipating