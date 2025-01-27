Business Standard

Home / Companies / Results / Federal Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 5% at Rs 955 crore

Federal Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 5% at Rs 955 crore

The total deposits rose by 11.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2.66 trillion as of December 31, 2024, while net advances rose by 15.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2.30 trillion

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Federal Bank, a private sector lender, recorded a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 955 crore from Rs 1,007 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The net interest income (NII) of the lender rose by 15 per cent YoY to Rs 2,431 crore in the December quarter, while the net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.11 per cent compared to 3.19 per cent in Q3 FY24.
 
The total provisions of the lender rose to Rs 614 crore from Rs 430 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.95 per cent in the December quarter of FY25, down from 2.09 per cent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, net NPA was at 0.49 per cent, compared to 0.57 per cent during the same time period.
 
 
The total deposits rose by 11.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2.66 trillion as of December 31, 2024, while net advances rose by 15.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2.30 trillion.
 

Topics : Federal Bank Q3 results Results Federal Bank MD Shyam Srinivasan

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

