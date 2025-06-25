We are seeing significant traction in large deals: LTIMindtree CEO

Venugopal Lambu, chief executive officer (CEO) of India’s sixth-largest IT services firm LTIMindtree, said the company’s ‘fit-for-future’ plan is already delivering results — evident in the first 100 days since he took over.

The highlights of this period include more than 10 town halls and over 7,000 in-person interactions with employees.

However, the most significant development, according to Lambu, has been the momentum in large deal wins.

Last month, the company announced it has signed a $450 million deal with an agribusiness customer. This is one of the largest deals bagged by the firm since the merger.

“Our fit-for-future plan