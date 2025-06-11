Trading ideas: 5 largecap stocks with up to 18% upside potential

Largecap stocks, also commonly known as blue-chip stocks, for these are well-established companies, with steady earnings and market leadership positions in their respective industries. As per the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) the top 100 listed companies on the stock exchanges, with a market capitalisation in excess of ₹20,000 crore are considered as largecap stocks. In terms of stock market trading, the largecap stocks tend to be less volatile when compared to midcap or smallcap stocks. Here are 5 largecap stock ideas that can potentially generate up to 18 per cent returns