close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

We are working on the TB vaccine, says Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella

'We are working on the TB vaccine as the Prime Minister's view is also to eradicate TB from the country'

Dr.Krishna M Ella-Executive Chairman-BharatvBiotech International Limited
Premium

Dr.Krishna M Ella-Executive Chairman-BharatvBiotech International Limited

Sohini Das
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Saying he is a bit fatigued but ready to focus on his key projects like the tuberculosis (TB) vaccine, KRISHNA ELLA, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin

Also Read

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?

Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

No proof of flight cancellations, dismiss Akasa's petition: DGCA to HC

Udaan in talks with existing and new investors to raise $400 mn funding

Karnataka Bank eyes second round of equity infusion in the next six months

Apple to scale up production over 5 times in India to $40 bn in 5 years

Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

Topics : Bharat Biotech cholera Tuberculosis Tuberculosis in India

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon