We are working on the TB vaccine, says Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025
Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?
Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth
First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year
One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march
No proof of flight cancellations, dismiss Akasa's petition: DGCA to HC
Udaan in talks with existing and new investors to raise $400 mn funding
Karnataka Bank eyes second round of equity infusion in the next six months
Apple to scale up production over 5 times in India to $40 bn in 5 years
Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth