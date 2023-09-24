We are working on the TB vaccine, says Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella

Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

Apple to scale up production over 5 times in India to $40 bn in 5 years

Karnataka Bank eyes second round of equity infusion in the next six months

Udaan in talks with existing and new investors to raise $400 mn funding

No proof of flight cancellations, dismiss Akasa's petition: DGCA to HC

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

Saying he is a bit fatigued but ready to focus on his key projects like the tuberculosis (TB) vaccine, KRISHNA ELLA, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com