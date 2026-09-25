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Welspun Corp wins largest-ever HFIW pipe order worth ₹4,000 crore

Welspun Corp's US subsidiary has secured its largest-ever HFIW pipe order worth about $412.5 million, taking its global order book to a record $4.7 billion

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The order is scheduled to be executed during FY28 and FY29 | Image: Company Website

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

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Welspun Corp on Friday said its wholly owned US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular LLC, has secured its largest-ever order for High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes, valued at about $412.5 million, or approximately ₹4,000 crore.
 
The order is the largest in the subsidiary's history in terms of volume, length and value, the company said in a stock exchange filing. 
 
The pipes will be manufactured at Welspun Corp's newly upgraded HFIW mill at Little Rock in the US. The facility has enhanced manufacturing capabilities, according to the company.
 
The order is scheduled to be executed during FY28 and FY29.
 
Following the order, Welspun Corp's global order book has risen to a record $4.7 billion, or approximately ₹45,000 crore, the highest in the company's history. 
 
 
The company said the order underscores the scale, quality and execution capability of its operations. It also said the contract reinforces its long-term strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with marquee international clients.
 

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Topics : Welspun Welspun Corp Welspun India

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 8:47 AM IST