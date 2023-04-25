close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs

In favour: Clean, simplistic logos that reflect a modern outlook, enjoy visibility on digital platforms

Ritwik Sharma New Delhi
Logo
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us
Earlier this month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) unveiled a new logo, which presented the abbreviated letters in a staccato burst that broke away from their intertwined selves in the old symbol.
Prior to the market regulator, a similar exercise was carried out by telecom multinational Nokia, which shed its old logo that spelt out the letters unambiguously to adopt a new one in which an N, K or A appear to have missing limbs.
In both cases, the minimalism and fonts reflect a digital embrace that was due for old entities — Sebi is 35, while Finnish Nokia is 157. Nokia’s last logo change itself was 55 years ago.
Or

Also Read

HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here

HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs

Nokia 8210 4G review: A good feature phone with mix of old and new features

HMD Global launches Nokia G60 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs and more

Nokia C12 budget smartphone goes on sale at introductory price of Rs 5,999

Boeing faces production issues; Air India, Akasa expansion may get delayed

Hyundai Motor's reports 109% increase in Q1, beating expectations

Emerging markets have an edge over mature markets, says BlackRock

Google, Meta, other Big Tech cos face UK crackdown as govt unveils new law

Serum Institute & Biocon Biologics reach new equity investment structure

Topics : SEBI Nokia Companies

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Boeing faces production issues; Air India, Akasa expansion may get delayed

Boeing
2 min read

Hyundai Motor's reports 109% increase in Q1, beating expectations

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
1 min read

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

Nestle
2 min read

Emerging markets have an edge over mature markets, says BlackRock

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Google, Meta, other Big Tech cos face UK crackdown as govt unveils new law

Google
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

HDFC Bank to buy stake in Griha, gets Singapore regulatory body's approval

Image
1 min read

IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

indusind bank
2 min read

Infosys, Aramco ink pact to create digitally connected employee experiences

Infosys
2 min read

Billionaire Hindujas' truce in doubt as lawyers say rift remains

Hinduja family
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon