When movies connect, they go to another level: PVR Inox MD Ajay Bijli

At 1,745 screens, PVR Inox is the largest multiplex chain in India. But the Rs 6,200 crore (2023-24 revenue) chain has seen its stock being hammered by the markets. The buzz is that the cinema business is in trouble. Its managing director, Ajay Bijli, in a quick chat with Vanita Kohli-Khandekar, talks about the state of the movie business and his prognosis for 2025. Edited excerpts:

There was only a slight fall in overall box-office collections (3 per cent) and ticket sales in 2024. So why is the market so bearish on PVR Inox?

We would not like to comment