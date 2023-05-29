Why Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group companies face high debt risk

Vedanta group chairman, Anil Agarwal, 69, is well known for his business journey from a scrap dealer from Bihar to a London-based globe-girdling metal and oil and gas conglomerate with revenues of $19 billion. Now his abilities to keep his group from over-leveraging itself will be put to the test.
Over the years, Agarwal, now based in London, set up the conglomerate via acquiring iron ore producer Sesa Goa, Cairn's oil producing assets in India, and Electrosteel Steel. The group is now planning a $20 billion foray into semiconductor manufacturing in Gujarat with Taiwanese firm Foxconn. The group was also the sole bidder for the now-postponed privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation by the Indian government. A petition to acquire Videocon Industries’ assets is pending in the Supreme Court.
It's not surprising, therefore, that all this hectic expansion and acquisitions have raised debt levels at the ultimate London-based holding co
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Considering options on Electrosteel: Vedanta Resources' Anil Agarwal
CRISIL revises outlook on Vedanta's loans from 'stable' to 'negative'
Stay away from expensive M&As: Lenders to Anil Agarwal's Vedanta
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc
Vedanta's Q3 net profit falls 42%, announces dividend of Rs 12.5 a share
Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP
ONGC to invest Rs 1 trn in energy transition by 2030; net-zero by 2038
Medanta net profit surges over five-fold to Rs 101 cr in March quarter
Xiaomi partners Optiemus to manufacture audio products in Noida
Atomberg raises $86 mn in series C funding from Temasek, Steadview Capital
Vedanta
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX