Monday, December 08, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Wise to double down on cross-border payments, roll out prepaid forex card

Wise to double down on cross-border payments, roll out prepaid forex card

Over 75,000 users waitlisted; fintech eyes cross-border payment expansion after securing RBI's in-principle PA-CB nod

Taneia Bhardwaj
premium

Taneia Bhardwaj, South Asia Expansion Lead at Wise.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UK-based fintech Wise is rolling out a multi-currency prepaid forex card for users in India as the company is doubling down on expanding its presence in the cross-border payments space in the country.
 
More than 75,000 users have waitlisted themselves to get the card ahead of its complete rollout, Taneia Bhardwaj, South Asia expansion lead at Wise, told Business Standard.
 
Unlike other cards where forex markups may range between 2 per cent and 4 per cent, Wise claims to offer an average fee of 0.5 per cent of a transaction value, while converting between currencies at a mid-market rate.
 
“When
Topics : finance sector Fintech firms Fintech sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon