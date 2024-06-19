Business Standard
With three in $3trn club, top trio account for nearly a fifth of US mcap

Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, France & UK other top markets where top firms hold big sway

Nvidia
Photo: Bloomberg

Samie ModakSameer Mulgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

With chipmaker Nvidia becoming the world’s most valuable company, the top-three listed firms in the US now account for almost a fifth of its market capitalisation (mcap).

While no other country even has a single firm with a market value of $2 trillion, the US boasts of three companies in the three-trillion-dollar club.

The three US-listed tech giants — Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple — have a total mcap of a staggering $10 trillion. They account for 17 per cent of America's mcap of $57 trillion and over 8 per cent of the global figure of $118 trillion.

Other developed markets
Topics : Saudi Arabia Nvidia semiconductor

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

