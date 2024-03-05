World's first CNG bike launch likely in next quarter, says Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto is poised to launch the world’s first compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered motorcycle in the next quarter, revealed the firm’s Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj on Monday. This announcement precedes the previously anticipated 2025 launch.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bajaj said, “The motivation is twofold. One is from the environmental perspective because now, we are well into testing, and we can observe that, compared to a gasoline motorcycle, carbon dioxide is down by almost 50 per cent, carbon monoxide is down by 75 per cent, and non-methane hydrocarbons are down by 90 per cent. So, this is a motorcycle