Xiaomi to expand non-mobile business; bets on TVs, wearables, tablets

Xiaomi is doubling down on TVs, tablets and wearables in India while pushing premium smartphones, aiming to lift non-phone revenues to the high-20% range

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a shift in strategy, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is focusing on expanding in India its share in businesses other than smartphones, such as televisions, wearables, and tablets, even as it makes a big push towards premiumisation in mobile phones, in which volumes are stagnating. 
Sudhin Mathur, chief operating officer, Xiaomi India, said: “We have been doubling down on our non-smartphone business in India this year. That has contributed much more even though smartphones remain the dominant business. This year non-smartphones accounted for 14-15 per cent of our revenues and went up to 18-19 per cent in the festival season. 
