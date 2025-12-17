Xiaomi to expand non-mobile business; bets on TVs, wearables, tablets

In a shift in strategy, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is focusing on expanding in India its share in businesses other than smartphones, such as televisions, wearables, and tablets, even as it makes a big push towards premiumisation in mobile phones, in which volumes are stagnating.

Sudhin Mathur, chief operating officer, Xiaomi India, said: “We have been doubling down on our non-smartphone business in India this year. That has contributed much more even though smartphones remain the dominant business. This year non-smartphones accounted for 14-15 per cent of our revenues and went up to 18-19 per cent in the festival season.