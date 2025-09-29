Zoho unlikely to pursue IPO soon, to focus on Bharat-specific projects

The success of Arattai, a messaging app developed by Zoho Corporation, underlines why the company will not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future. In the past three days, Arattai’s traffic surged 100-fold, with daily sign-ups rising from 3,500 to 350,000.

“We understand the push for Zoho to go public. But let me state the reality: Arattai would very likely not have been built by a public company that faces quarter-to-quarter financial pressure,” founder Sridhar Vembu said in a post on X. He described the app as a “hopelessly foolish” project at first, noting that even employees