Monday, September 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zoho unlikely to pursue IPO soon, to focus on Bharat-specific projects

Zoho unlikely to pursue IPO soon, to focus on Bharat-specific projects

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said the company will not seek an IPO soon, citing the success of Arattai and its focus on Bharat-specific research and development projects

initial public offerings, IPO
premium

The company had planned a major release of Arattai by November, including new features, expanded capacity and a marketing campaign.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The success of Arattai, a messaging app developed by Zoho Corporation, underlines why the company will not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future. In the past three days, Arattai’s traffic surged 100-fold, with daily sign-ups rising from 3,500 to 350,000.
 
“We understand the push for Zoho to go public. But let me state the reality: Arattai would very likely not have been built by a public company that faces quarter-to-quarter financial pressure,” founder Sridhar Vembu said in a post on X. He described the app as a “hopelessly foolish” project at first, noting that even employees
Topics : Markets News Company News Zoho Corporation Zoho initial public offering IPO
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon