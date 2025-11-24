Monday, November 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Zypp Electric targets 100K EV Fleet, ₹1,000 cr revenue as IPO prep begins

Zypp Electric targets 100K EV Fleet, ₹1,000 cr revenue as IPO prep begins

The company aims to enter 25 cities and capture 10-12 per cent of all last-mile deliveries in these markets

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Gurugram-based EV-as-a-service startup Zypp Electric is preparing for a major scale-up as it targets an initial public offering (IPO) amidst its nationwide expansion, founder and CEO Akash Gupta said in an interaction on Monday. The company, which currently operates 20,000 electric two-wheelers across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, plans to expand its fleet five-fold to 100,000 vehicles over the next two to three years.
 
The company aims to enter 25 cities and capture 10–12 per cent of all last-mile deliveries in these markets. Zypp already holds 12–13 per cent market share in Delhi, 6–7 per cent in Bengaluru, and around 4
