Zypp Electric targets 100K EV Fleet, ₹1,000 cr revenue as IPO prep begins

Gurugram-based EV-as-a-service startup Zypp Electric is preparing for a major scale-up as it targets an initial public offering (IPO) amidst its nationwide expansion, founder and CEO Akash Gupta said in an interaction on Monday. The company, which currently operates 20,000 electric two-wheelers across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, plans to expand its fleet five-fold to 100,000 vehicles over the next two to three years.

The company aims to enter 25 cities and capture 10–12 per cent of all last-mile deliveries in these markets. Zypp already holds 12–13 per cent market share in Delhi, 6–7 per cent in Bengaluru, and around 4