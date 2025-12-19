Adani Airport plans ₹1 trn capex across airports in 5 years: Jeet Adani

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will see its commercial flight operations begin on December 25 after a long wait. Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), spoke to the press at a media roundtable at the airport’s office ahead of the operational launch. Edited excerpts:

There has been buzz about a proposed study by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) of Maharashtra on a third runway. What’s your view?

It is something that we welcome. More than just land feasibility, the more important aspect is airspace feasibility because Mumbai’s