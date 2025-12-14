AI influencing growth and cost, says Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon

Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into networks has driven down costs and raised efficiency for Bharti Airtel, says Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon, in an in-person interaction with Gulveen Aulakh. Its implementation is positively impacting capital expenditure, operating expenditure, and business growth, and enabling the telco to stop KYC-related frauds. Edited excerpts:

How much has been the implementation of AI on the network side?

Anything we do on the network, including AI, influences experience, growth, or costs. We started this energy project four years ago. We used to do a rule-based (at a certain time) shutdown of capacity at cell level.