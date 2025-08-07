CapitaLand India Trust eyes SGD 6 bn of AUM in 4 years: Nagabhushanam

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), an India-focused, Singapore-listed real estate investment trust (REIT), has assets worth SGD 3.7 billion under its management. CLINT is managed by CapitaLand India Trust Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment that has funds under management of SGD 117 billion. Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, executive director and chief executive officer of CLINT, spoke with Prachi Pisal regarding the firm’s growth strategy for India’s evolving real estate landscape. Edited excerpts:

How are you planning to expand CLINT’s current portfolio?

We have grown our portfolio historically at about 11 per cent CAGR from 3.6 msf in 2007 to