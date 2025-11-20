Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Digital arrest hardest fraud threat, Google can't fix it alone: Kotsovinos

Digital arrest hardest fraud threat, Google can't fix it alone: Kotsovinos

Digital arrest scams are the toughest fraud challenge today, calling for ecosystem-wide action as deepfakes and AI-driven impersonation make tracking and prevention more complex, says Kotsovinos

Evan Kotsovinos, VP – Privacy, Safety & Security, Google
premium

Evan Kotsovinos, VP – Privacy, Safety & Security, Google

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New-age frauds and scams, such as digital arrests, are the most complex part of the puzzle to crack in the entire scam and fraud ecosystem. Solving this issue will require coordinated efforts from all stakeholders, including companies other than Google, Evan Kotsovinos, the company’s vice president of privacy, safety and security, tells Aashish Aryan in an interview. Edited excerpts: 
The aspects of safety and vulnerability are very different in markets like India compared to more digitally mature markets such as the EU, the US, or the UK. What are the safety measures that you adopt in India? 
There are a
Topics : Google India online frauds AI technology Cyber fraud cybersecurity artifical intelligence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon