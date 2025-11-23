Energy, mobility, industrial solutions: Greaves Cotton's 3 growth pillars

More than 165-year-old diversified engineering major Greaves Cotton is undergoing a transformation through its future-focused business strategy, Greaves.Next. Parag Satpute, managing director and group chief executive officer of Greaves Cotton, discusses this road map and the company’s focus areas in an exclusive interview with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:

What is your Greaves.Next strategy?

Over the past five to seven years, our company has been in transition. Back in 2016-17, we were largely dependent on a single product segment — the three-wheeler autorickshaw. We made a conscious decision to diversify and began investing in closer engagement with our customers, which led