Ready to invest more in India, says Ericsson top exec Andres Vicente

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has told the government that it is ready to invest more if the latter supports the development of the broader supply chain, including areas like filters, chip fabrication, and other component manufacturing, said Andres Vicente, head of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India. The top executive told Business Standard’s Gulveen Aulakh in an exclusive interaction that India is well-positioned to become a global alternative manufacturing hub for telecom equipment, which was central to the company's future growth, considering that it has the largest number of employees in India and a large research and development