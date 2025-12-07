Even today, I think BBL at $5 billion is undervalued: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon Limited announced a strategic move to fully integrate Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL) as a wholly-owned subsidiary in a transaction valuing the biosimilars business at $5.5 billion. This marks a decisive shift away from a proposed initial public offering (IPO) and aimed at unlocking shareholder value.

In a video interview with Sohini Das, Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) will grow from business growth and that biosimilars are also northward bound. Edited excerpts:

Investors have been concerned about leverage. What does the post-merger debt position look like?

If you look at our