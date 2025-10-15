India has long history, interest in craftsmanship: Galeries Lafayette

Galeries Lafayette is set to open its doors in India for the first time next month, following its exclusive partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) in 2022. The Parisian luxury department store’s first Indian flagship is located in the historic Turner Morrison and Voltas House buildings in Kala Ghoda. The store spans 90,000 square feet across five levels. In an exclusive online interview, Arthur Lemoine, chief executive officer (CEO) of Galeries Lafayette Group; Ashish Dikshit, managing director of ABFRL; and Sathyajit R, CEO of international brands at ABFRL, speak with Sharleen D’Souza about their plans after opening in