Gautam Adani reclaims India's richest title from Mukesh Ambani post-verdict

Reliance Group's combined market-cap at Rs 18.97 trillion, however, is way ahead of Adani Group's Rs 15.1 trillion

Gautam Adani, Adani
Premium

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Krishna Kant
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ten listed Adani group companies added around Rs 64,500 crore to their market capitalisation on Wednesday, thanks to a rally in their share price post the Supreme Court judgment on a batch of petitions seeking a fresh probe on the Hindenburg report allegations against the conglomerate. 

As a result, the combined market capitalisation of Adani group companies increased to Rs 15.11 trillion on Wednesday, up from Rs 14.47 trillion a day earlier. And, thanks to these gains, Gautam Adani's family raced ahead of Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, reclaiming the title of India’s wealthiest promoter.

Gautam Adani family’s net

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

