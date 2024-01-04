Gautam Adani reclaims India's richest title from Mukesh Ambani post-verdict

The ten listed Adani group companies added around Rs 64,500 crore to their market capitalisation on Wednesday, thanks to a rally in their share price post the Supreme Court judgment on a batch of petitions seeking a fresh probe on the Hindenburg report allegations against the conglomerate.

As a result, the combined market capitalisation of Adani group companies increased to Rs 15.11 trillion on Wednesday, up from Rs 14.47 trillion a day earlier. And, thanks to these gains, Gautam Adani's family raced ahead of Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, reclaiming the title of India’s wealthiest promoter.

Gautam Adani family’s net