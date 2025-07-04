Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No fear of arrest as case is malafide, says HDFC Bank CEO's lawyer Rohatgi

No fear of arrest as case is malafide, says HDFC Bank CEO's lawyer Rohatgi

Mukul Rohatgi, representing HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, assures no threat of arrest, calls FIR "malafide" as Supreme Court defers case to Bombay High Court for hearing on July 14

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

While the Supreme Court on Friday did not entertain the plea by HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan seeking the quashing of the FIR against him, it ensured that his case would be heard by the Bombay High Court on 14 July, said senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Jagdishan.
 
He further stated that during this interim period, there is no threat of arrest, as the case is malafide.
 
Jagdishan did not seek interim relief in the form of anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court, even though he sought the quashing of an FIR filed by the Lilavati
