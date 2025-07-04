No fear of arrest as case is malafide, says HDFC Bank CEO's lawyer Rohatgi

While the Supreme Court on Friday did not entertain the plea by HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan seeking the quashing of the FIR against him, it ensured that his case would be heard by the Bombay High Court on 14 July, said senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Jagdishan.

He further stated that during this interim period, there is no threat of arrest, as the case is malafide.

Jagdishan did not seek interim relief in the form of anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court, even though he sought the quashing of an FIR filed by the Lilavati