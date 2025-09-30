HDFC Bank's Rao superannuates; Parthasarthy to take over portfolio

HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced that Parag Rao, a senior management member, has superannuated from the services of the bank with effect from the close of business hours on September 30.

Consequently, he has also ceased to be part of the bank’s senior management team. Rao headed the Payments Business, Liability Products, Consumer Finance, and Marketing functions at the bank.

Ashish Parthasarthy will take over Rao’s portfolio following his superannuation, sources said. Parthasarthy currently heads Branch Banking, Infrastructure, Treasury, and Virtual Channels divisions at HDFC Bank.

In his 23 years with the bank, Rao was responsible for multiple businesses and