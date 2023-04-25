close

How a Kanpur-born Indian-origin CEO Mehrotra is a chip off the old block

He promises raise India's standing in the global semiconductor sweepstakes, one micron at a time

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron
Sanjay Mehrotra

In the technology (tech) world, especially storage, Sanjay Mehrotra is a well-known name. Co-founder of SanDisk, a flash memory storage company in 1988, it was eventually acquired by Western Digital in 2016 for a whopping $19 billion.
For a boy from Kanpur, who went on to pursue higher studies in the US, becoming the chief executive officer of Micron Technology, Inc — one of America’s largest memory chip makers — and now setting up the company’s first plant in India, it has been quite a ride.
Micron, the world’s fifth-largest semiconductor firm, could soon set up its first assembly, testing, marking, and packaging facility in the country, involving an investment of about $1 billion.
