Home / Companies / People / IHC is taking responsibility for debt: Sammaan Capital MD & CEO Gagan Banga

IHC is taking responsibility for debt: Sammaan Capital MD & CEO Gagan Banga

Gagan Banga spoke to outline what the investment means for the company and how it plans to leverage this capital to expand its business

Gagan Banga, MD & CEO of Sammaan Capital
Gagan Banga, MD & CEO of Sammaan Capital

Subrata Panda
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Following Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company’s (IHC’s) announcement of an ~8,850 crore investment in Sammaan Capital for a little over a 41 per cent stake —which has triggered an open offer for the company — Gagan Banga, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Sammaan Capital spoke to Subrata Panda in a telephonic interview to outline what the investment means for the company, and how it plans to  leverage this capital to expand its business. Edited excerpts:
 
What does IHC bring to the table for Sammaan Capital?
 
Their size, heft, and the amount of capital they manage.
