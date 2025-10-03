IHC is taking responsibility for debt: Sammaan Capital MD & CEO Gagan Banga

Following Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company’s (IHC’s) announcement of an ~8,850 crore investment in Sammaan Capital for a little over a 41 per cent stake —which has triggered an open offer for the company — Gagan Banga, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Sammaan Capital spoke to Subrata Panda in a telephonic interview to outline what the investment means for the company, and how it plans to leverage this capital to expand its business. Edited excerpts:

What does IHC bring to the table for Sammaan Capital?

Their size, heft, and the amount of capital they manage.