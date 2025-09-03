In seven years, HVDC market size is going to be $12-15 billion: GE Vernova

Renewable-energy projects are being delayed not because of equipment but owing to factors like getting land, say Johan Bindele, head of grid integration and AC systems at GE’s grid solutions, and Sandeep Zanzaria, chief executive officer, GE Vernova, India, in an interview with S Dinakar. Edited excerpts.

Where does India stand in your global transmission portfolio?

Bindele: GE Vernova is organised into three different segments: For the electrification segment, India is among the top five for us in terms of market size (besides the United States, some European countries like Germany and the United Kingdom). It is a country where