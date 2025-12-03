Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / India accounts for one-fourth of Marvell's engineering workforce: Bishnoi

India accounts for one-fourth of Marvell's engineering workforce: Bishnoi

Marvell's India country head on how India has become the company's second-largest R&D hub, contributing to 90% of product lines and driving custom silicon for AI infrastructure

Navin Bishnoi, Marvell India country head
premium

Navin Bishnoi, India country head and AVP of data centre engineering | Photo: Company

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Marvell Technology's India operations have quietly become a cornerstone of the $70 billion semiconductor giant's global R&D strategy. In two decades, the company has scaled its Indian workforce to nearly 1,700 employees—one-fourth of its global engineering headcount—contributing to more than 90 per cent of Marvell's product lines, including AI infrastructure chips powering hyperscale data centres. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Navin Bishnoi, India country head and AVP of data centre engineering, discusses how India has evolved from a support centre to a product-creation hub, the challenges of building advanced AI chips, and why Marvell sees India as critical
Topics : engineering Companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon