India accounts for one-fourth of Marvell's engineering workforce: Bishnoi

Marvell Technology's India operations have quietly become a cornerstone of the $70 billion semiconductor giant's global R&D strategy. In two decades, the company has scaled its Indian workforce to nearly 1,700 employees—one-fourth of its global engineering headcount—contributing to more than 90 per cent of Marvell's product lines, including AI infrastructure chips powering hyperscale data centres. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Navin Bishnoi, India country head and AVP of data centre engineering, discusses how India has evolved from a support centre to a product-creation hub, the challenges of building advanced AI chips, and why Marvell sees India as critical