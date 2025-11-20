India can be the most important country in the world for AI: Kirthiga Reddy

Kirthiga Reddy was Facebook’s first employee in India and built the company’s presence as managing director before the social media era fully matured. Now she’s betting on the next shift: AI-powered search. As CEO and co-founder of OptimizeGeo and Verix, Reddy is helping brands navigate how consumers build trust, relevance and business in an AI-search–led world, and define new verification standards. In this interview with Peerzada Abrar, on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, she discusses why Indian tech companies—despite government initiatives—aren’t moving fast enough, how two-person AI teams are generating tens of millions in revenue, and why she