Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / India to offer more opportunities for next 500 mn users: Prosus' Sharma

India to offer more opportunities for next 500 mn users: Prosus' Sharma

The India head of the Dutch tech investment firm explains why Prosus is betting on India's heterogeneous market and AI-first strategy

Ashutosh Sharma, Prosus India ecosystem
premium

Ashutosh Sharma, head of Prosus India ecosystem

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prosus, the Amsterdam-based technology investor with net assets valued at over $200 billion spanning payments to e-commerce, has identified India as one of its most critical growth markets and is increasing its strategic investments here. The company, which backs Swiggy, Meesho and PayU, is deploying more than 20,000 artificial intelligence agents globally to scale operations and enhance portfolio company performance. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Ashutosh Sharma, who heads Prosus’s India ecosystem, discusses the firm’s recent investments in mobility and travel, its proprietary AI capabilities, and why he believes India’s market heterogeneity will spawn multiple winners across consumption
Topics : Company News Investment artifical intelligence Startups PayU
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon