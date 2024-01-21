Indian consumer spending more than 50% of their time on digital media: HUL

An average Indian consumer is spending more than 50 per cent of their time on the digital media, with e-commerce and digital commerce gaining traction, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)'s, Rohit Jawa, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, told investors after the announcement of its December quarter results.

HUL on Friday posted a smaller-than-expected increase in its Q3 profit as demand in the rural regions remained lacklustre due to the delayed winter.

Its net profit was Rs 2,509 crore in Q3FY24, up only 1.4 per cent from Rs 2,474 crore in the same quarter during the previous