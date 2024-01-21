Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian consumer spending more than 50% of their time on digital media: HUL

HUL's chief financial officer, Ritesh Tiwari, however, pointed out towards stress in the mass end of the market

Experts said HUL MD and CEO Rohit Jawa was looking to make the company ‘future-ready’, and these bets would eventually pay off
Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

An average Indian consumer is spending more than 50 per cent of their time on the digital media, with e-commerce and digital commerce gaining traction, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)'s, Rohit Jawa, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, told investors after the announcement of its December quarter results.

HUL on Friday posted a smaller-than-expected increase in its Q3 profit as demand in the rural regions remained lacklustre due to the delayed winter.

Its net profit was Rs 2,509 crore in Q3FY24, up only 1.4 per cent from Rs 2,474 crore in the same quarter during the previous

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

