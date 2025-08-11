Knight Frank upbeat about the next phase of India's robust growth

India’s office market is set to become the world’s fourth-largest with 1 billion square feet of office stock. William Beardmore-Gray, senior partner and group chair, Knight Frank LLP, and Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, tell Vishal Chhabria and Prachi Pisal in Mumbai the country is one of the largest contributors to Knight Frank outside the United Kingdom in terms of either people or revenue and profit. Edited excerpts:

You have been in this business for almost 35 years. What kind of changes have you seen, especially in the past few years, in the industry?

Beardmore-Gray: A