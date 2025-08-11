LIC targets sales growth in double digits for FY26: MD & CEO R Doraiswamy

R Doraiswamy, who took charge as MD & CEO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India last month, says the corporation wants enhanced due diligence to pick up a strategic stake in a standalone health insurance firm. He also emphasises that market share can go up or down, but LIC will continue to be a major player in India and internationally, in an interview with Aathira Varier, Subrata Panda and Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

How do you see LIC faring in terms of market share, growth over the next three years?

We are looking at growing, and showing profitable growth