Lilly's investment reflects long-term commitment to India: Winselow Tucker

With more than 100 million in India living with diabetes and obesity, Eli Lilly sees the country emerging as one of its most important global markets. In a video interview with Sohini Das, newly appointed Eli Lilly India President and General Manager Winselow Tucker outlines what is driving anti-obesity/anti-diabetes medicine Mounjaro’s early success, how Lilly is preparing for a wave of semaglutide generics, and why the company is committing over $1 billion to expand in India. Edited excerpts.

What have been the crucial factors behind anti-obesity/anti-diabetes medicine Mounjaro’s success?

Mounjaro has had a strong entry in India, and several factors