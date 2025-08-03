Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lot of Indian-origin AI, deep-tech talent is moving abroad: Padmaja Ruparel

Lot of Indian-origin AI, deep-tech talent is moving abroad: Padmaja Ruparel

Deep tech and AI are extremely significant to us: these are emerging sectors with tremendous potential, says Ruparel

Padmaja Ruparel, cofounder of India Angel Network (IAN)
Padmaja Ruparel, cofounder of India Angel Network (IAN)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

India Angel Network (IAN), one of India’s earliest angel investors, is completing two decades of supporting more than 225 startups. Padmaja Ruparel, cofounder of IAN, in a telephonic interview with Udisha Srivastav spoke about the company’s progress and India’s opportunities and challenges in technology. Edited excerpts: 
It has been almost two decades for IAN. How has been the journey? 
We introduced the concept of angel investing and built the country’s largest horizontal, single platform for seed and early-stage investing. We have leveraged our networks in India and overseas to create impactful, scalable, and valuable companies. In the past 19 years,
