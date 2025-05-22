Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / People / Tata Digital CEO Tahilyani resigns after a year, joins Prudential

Tata Digital CEO Tahilyani resigns after a year, joins Prudential

Tahilyani, who joined Tata Digital in February 2024, exits after restructuring leadership and growing the firm's financial offerings including a booming credit card base

This was evident from the fact that the number of leaders reporting directly to Tahilyani came down to 20, from 35 who reported to former CEO Pratik Lal. He also focused on building the company's financial offerings, loyalty programme, and customer s

Udisha SrivastavShivani Shinde Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Naveen Tahilyani, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Tata Digital, has stepped down just over a year after joining the company. Tahilyani, who took over the reins in February 2024, was handpicked by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to turn around the company, which has been lagging behind other e-commerce and quick commerce players.
 
Tahilyani, a Tata veteran, was previously the CEO of Tata AIA Life Insurance. Immediately after his appointment, he announced a rejig and a focus on streamlining the leadership structure to make the firm nimble and business-focused.
 
This was evident from the fact that
