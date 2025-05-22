Naveen Tahilyani, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Tata Digital, has stepped down just over a year after joining the company. Tahilyani, who took over the reins in February 2024, was handpicked by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to turn around the company, which has been lagging behind other e-commerce and quick commerce players.

Tahilyani, a Tata veteran, was previously the CEO of Tata AIA Life Insurance. Immediately after his appointment, he announced a rejig and a focus on streamlining the leadership structure to make the firm nimble and business-focused.

This was evident from the fact that