No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will is to avoid litigation, say lawyers

The no-contest clause in the will of the late Tata Group chairman, Ratan Tata, was included to prevent litigation among beneficiaries and ensure a peaceful settlement, according to lawyers.

“The no-contest clause is usually inserted to avoid any litigation among the beneficiaries and is foolproof. The beneficiaries may, however, seek a clarification or its interpretation from the court,” said a senior lawyer, asking not to be quoted. The no-contest clause in Tata’s will says whosoever contests or challenges the will will forgo all the rights and benefits of the will. Former chairman of the Tata Group and Tata Trusts, Ratan