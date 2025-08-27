No major impact of additional tariff or trade uncertainty: Suzlon V-C

The Indian wind energy industry is unlikely to be significantly impacted due to higher US tariffs or trade uncertainty because its products are globally competitive, and have a huge demand, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Energy tells Business Standard in an exclusive interaction. In fact, over $50 billion investment is lined up for projects to be commissioned through 2030 in India, even as the country captures $20 bn worth of global export market, he says. Edited excerpts..

What are the top three takeaways from the just-released Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) report? The report brings