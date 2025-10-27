Our eventual aim is to serve a billion people: Lenskart's Peyush Bansal

With eyewear company Lenskart all set for its maiden ₹7,350-crore initial public offering (IPO), co-founder, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Peyush Bansal talks about plans and challenges of the business in a video interview with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts: One of the reasons for the IPO was raising funds for your expansion. How do you plan to build the relatively unorganised eyewear segment in India?

There are 500 million Indians who require glasses. But we have 60 eyewear stores for one million people, which is the lowest in any category, though we have 1,200 jewellery