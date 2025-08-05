Pain in microfinance will linger for at least 3-4 quarters: DCB Bank MD

Following DCB Bank’s 2025-26 first quarter (Q1FY26) earnings, Praveen Kutty, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the bank, spoke to Subrata Panda on the lender’s performance, growth strategy going forward, and plans for raising capital. Edited excerpts:

Your provisions increased in Q1FY26...

We have a top-line growth of 20 per cent, in line with what we have been doing consistently for the last four quarters. And we are keeping the bottom line also in sync, with the top-line growth. Despite a rate cut of 100 basis points (bps), we have managed net interest margins (NIMs) well. We have