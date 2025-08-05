Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rajiv Anand: Private sector banker tasked with steadying IndusInd Bank

Rajiv Anand: Private sector banker tasked with steadying IndusInd Bank

RBI clears private sector veteran Rajiv Anand as IndusInd Bank's MD & CEO for three years amid efforts to recover from accounting lapses and rebuild stakeholder confidence

Rajiv Anand, Executive director & head of retail, Axis Bank
premium

Rajiv Anand, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndusInd Bank late on Monday night announced the appointment of veteran banker Rajiv Anand as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) for a period of three years, effective August 25. Anand’s appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), subject to shareholders’ approval.
 
Anand was one of three people recommended by the bank’s board to the RBI for the MD & CEO role. The RBI had given the board until June 30 to submit its list of candidates. Reports suggest that Anand, Anup Kumar Saha and Rahul Shukla were the names forwarded for approval,
Topics : IndusInd Bank Banks Banking sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon