Rajiv Anand: Private sector banker tasked with steadying IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank late on Monday night announced the appointment of veteran banker Rajiv Anand as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) for a period of three years, effective August 25. Anand’s appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), subject to shareholders’ approval.

Anand was one of three people recommended by the bank’s board to the RBI for the MD & CEO role. The RBI had given the board until June 30 to submit its list of candidates. Reports suggest that Anand, Anup Kumar Saha and Rahul Shukla were the names forwarded for approval,