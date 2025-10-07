Physical AI to be game changer for manufacturers: Sreenivasa Chakravarti

The real value of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing will come only when physical AI scales to a more mature level, as efficiency gains have already been achieved due to automation, Sreenivasa Chakravarti, head of Internet of Things (IoT) and digital engineering at TCS, said.

“Most of these large companies are extremely mature with automation. Automation has done wonders over the last two decades. So what is the delta that any kind of AI will provide on top of that? It will come with physical AI,” he said during an interaction with Business Standard.

Physical AI is expected to be