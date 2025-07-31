'Removal of minimum balance penalty to impact over ₹300 cr annual income'

Punjab National Bank (PNB) -- which did not disburse any credit to startups in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25)-- has now set up seven startup-focused centres across the country to boost lending, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Chandra said in an interview with Harsh Kumar at PNB headquarters. Chandra also said the state-owned lender plans to list its subsidiary, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, by the third quarter of FY26 and will dilute 10 per cent of its current 23 per cent stake. Edited excerpts:

How do you view the potential impact of the 25 per cent tariff