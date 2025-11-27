Revenue per employee won't rise immediately despite AI intervention: Banga

Nitesh Banga, chief executive officer and president of Virtusa — a global IT services and consulting company — took charge earlier this year. In a virtual interaction with Avik Das, Banga, an old hand at Infosys, discusses the company’s growth plans and why measuring revenue per employee as an indicator of organisational efficiency is still some time away. Edited excerpts:

How has your strategy played out over the last 10–11 months? And what will be your main growth levers going ahead?

When I joined, we wanted to double down on our core product and platform engineering heritage, instead of focusing