KK Modi family feud: View split over valuation of four key companies

Lalit Modi (left) and Samir Modi (right) have valued the share of the family in the trust at over ~29,000 crore

Samir and Lalit Modi, who are sons of the late industrialist K K Modi and are in a dispute with their mother, Bina Modi, have valued the share of the family in the trust through which it controls four key companies of their group at over Rs 29,000 crore.

The companies include flagship Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), Indofil, Modicare, and Colorbar.



The valuation, however, is far higher than what the trust has made — around Rs 12,000 crore.



Samir has offered a binding agreement to sell his 25 per cent share (the four members of the family — Bina, Samir, Lalit,