Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KK Modi family feud: View split over valuation of four key companies

The value also includes Phillip Morris India, the marketing arm in which GPI, along with the family, owns 50 per cent. It has declared a dividend of Rs 706 crore

Lalit Modi (left) and Samir Modi (right) have valued the share of the family in the trust at over ~29,000 crore
Premium

Lalit Modi (left) and Samir Modi (right) have valued the share of the family in the trust at over ~29,000 crore

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samir and Lalit Modi, who are sons of the late industrialist K K Modi and are in a dispute with their mother, Bina Modi, have valued the share of the family in the trust through which it controls four key companies of their group at over Rs 29,000 crore.
The companies include flagship Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), Indofil, Modicare, and Colorbar.
 
The valuation, however, is far higher than what the trust has made — around Rs 12,000 crore.
 
Samir has offered a binding agreement to sell his 25 per cent share (the four members of the family — Bina, Samir, Lalit,
Topics : Lalit Modi KK Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon