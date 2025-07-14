Singapore-based CapitaLand Group eyes podium finish in data centre race

Singapore-based CapitaLand Group has earmarked nearly $1 billion to build three new data centres in India over the next three to four years, aiming to secure a position among the top three players by 2027–28 (FY28) with a total operational capacity of 500 megawatt (Mw).

Surajit Chatterjee, managing director (MD) of data centres at CapitaLand Investment (India), told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction that, including its first 110 Mw centre in Mumbai which is already live, three more facilities will come up, taking its total data centre footprint to 245 Mw.

The second centre — a 40 Mw facility