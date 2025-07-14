Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Singapore-based CapitaLand Group eyes podium finish in data centre race

Singapore-based CapitaLand Group eyes podium finish in data centre race

Earmarks nearly $1 billion to build three new data centres in India over the next three to four years

Surajit ChatterjeeSurajit Chatterjee
Surajit Chatterjee, managing director (MD) of data centres at CapitaLand Investment (India).

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Singapore-based CapitaLand Group has earmarked nearly $1 billion to build three new data centres in India over the next three to four years, aiming to secure a position among the top three players by 2027–28 (FY28) with a total operational capacity of 500 megawatt (Mw). 
Surajit Chatterjee, managing director (MD) of data centres at CapitaLand Investment (India), told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction that, including its first 110 Mw centre in Mumbai which is already live, three more facilities will come up, taking its total data centre footprint to 245 Mw. 
The second centre — a 40 Mw facility
