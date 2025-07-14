Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump reiterates claim that he stopped conflict between India & Pakistan

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan

US President Donald Trump

We've been very successful in settling wars, said Donald Trump. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump Monday reiterated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have turned into a "nuclear war", through trade.

"We've been very successful in settling wars. You have India, (and) Pakistan. You have Rwanda and the Congo that was going on for 30 years," Trump said during his meeting with Nato Secretary General Rutte in the Oval Office.

"India, by the way, Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week the way that was going. That was going very badly, and we did that through trade. I said, we're not going to talk to you about trade unless you get this thing settled', and they did, and they were both great, great leaders, and they were great, he added.

 

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim more than a dozen times on several occasions that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

In a nearly 35-minute phone call with Trump last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly stated that India does not and will "never accept" mediation and that the discussions between Indian and Pakistani militaries on cessation of military actions were initiated at Islamabad's request.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump NATO India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

