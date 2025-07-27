Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Startup founders can't be Batman, Superman, Mandrake combined: Shivakumar

Startup founders can't be Batman, Superman, Mandrake combined: Shivakumar

What's changed in the past five to 10 years is the advent of consumer technology (tech), and today, consumers are using more digital services than physical ones, says Shivakumar

Shiv Shivakumar
premium

Shiv Shivakumar, operating partner at Advent International.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

His just-released book, The CEO Mindset, focuses on leadership qualities in a complex world. Shiv Shivakumar, operating partner at Boston-based $500 billion private equity (PE) major Advent International — who has straddled various companies from Hindustan Lever to Aditya Birla group — talks to Surajeet Das Gupta about management challenges and business models. Edited excerpts:
 
What is your assessment of the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on Corporate India? 
AI will take out aggregator jobs — for example, the executive who prepares the minutes of board meetings is gone. Most of these roles lie in middle and lower management, but
Topics : Artificial intelligence Advent International FMCGs corporate governance Digital transformation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon