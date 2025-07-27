Startup founders can't be Batman, Superman, Mandrake combined: Shivakumar

His just-released book, The CEO Mindset, focuses on leadership qualities in a complex world. Shiv Shivakumar, operating partner at Boston-based $500 billion private equity (PE) major Advent International — who has straddled various companies from Hindustan Lever to Aditya Birla group — talks to Surajeet Das Gupta about management challenges and business models. Edited excerpts:

What is your assessment of the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on Corporate India?

AI will take out aggregator jobs — for example, the executive who prepares the minutes of board meetings is gone. Most of these roles lie in middle and lower management, but